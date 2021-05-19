Left Menu

Anupam Rasayan bags orders worth Rs 540 cr for supply of speciality chemicals

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 10:41 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 10:41 IST
Anupam Rasayan bags orders worth Rs 540 cr for supply of speciality chemicals

Anupam Rasayan on Wednesday said it has bagged orders worth Rs 540 crore from two multinational companies for supplying speciality chemicals.

''Anupam Rasayan has received and signed contracts amounting to Rs 540 crore from two renowned multinational companies dealing in the fields of life sciences chemicals,'' Anupam Rasayan said in a regulatory filing.

The tenure of the contract is for five years where life sciences related specialty chemicals will be provided to them by the company, the company added.

Anand Desai, Managing Director of Anupam Rasayan said these new orders will bolster its growth prospects and allow it to diversify its product offering.

''Additionally, we will produce the materials needed for these two contracts in our current multipurpose facilities, which will aid in the ramp-up of newly constructed capacity. The recently completed capex is a significant step forward in our goal to further strengthen our global footprint,'' Desai added.

Anupam Rasayan said it is currently manufacturing products for over 53 domestic and international customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler

Englands swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Gangulys big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an incredible impact on him.The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a ...

Tennis-Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against ...

Plea for more time to respond to fly ash notification: HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking extension till October 31 of the time given to the public to respond to a draft notification on fly ash utilisation.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021