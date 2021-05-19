Left Menu

Hindustan Unilever to provide free oxygen concentrators in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday rolled out an initiative to make oxygen concentrators available free-of-cost to patients in Delhi NCR region and Bengaluru.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:30 IST
Hindustan Unilever to provide free oxygen concentrators in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru
HUL last year committed Rs 100 crore to support the communities impacted by pandemic. Image Credit: ANI

Fast-moving consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Wednesday rolled out an initiative to make oxygen concentrators available free-of-cost to patients in Delhi NCR region and Bengaluru. The company has partnered with not-for-profit organisation KVN Foundation and Portea, India's largest home healthcare company, for Mission HO2PE.

Patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call on 080680-65385 and the Mission HO2PE team will assist with the request. Once the requirement is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient's doorstep. A trained volunteer will also visit to help the patients and caregivers and assist them in managing functions and operations of the oxygen concentrator.

HUL has airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators into India. The programme will be under a 'borrow-return-use' model. Post usage, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced and provided to the next set of people who need them, thus ensuring the concentrators reach a maximum number of people and help save as many lives as possible.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director of HUL, said the second wave of Covid has brought upon a severe humanitarian crisis. "The entire Unilever family is rallying together to support India in this moment of crisis by helping secure oxygen concentrators which are in severe short supply," he said in a statement.

"We are hopeful that our partnership with Portea will help save the lives of people who are in dire need of medical oxygen as well as reduce the burden on medical infrastructure." Mission HO2PE is also being rolled out in other severely affected cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, Chennai, Hyderabad and Chandigarh. HUL will also be donating concentrators to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India.

Besides, the company is facilitating as well as covering the cost for vaccination of its outer core of around three lakh people including those who work for suppliers and distributors. It will also provide ventilators and other medical equipment for hospitals, including in rural areas. Last year, HUL had committed Rs 100 crore to support the communities impacted by the pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian navy searches for 77 missing from barge sunk by cyclone

Indian navy ships and aircraft scoured waters off the financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday for 77 workers missing from a barge that sank after a powerful cyclone barrelled into the countrys west coast this week. Driving waves of up to 25 f...

Dravid, Ganguly's big hundreds in Taunton had an incredible impact on me: Buttler

Englands swashbuckling batsman Jos Buttler says Indian greats Rahul Dravid and Sourav Gangulys big hundreds in the 1999 World Cup match against Sri Lanka had an incredible impact on him.The duo of Ganguly and Dravid had stitched together a ...

Tennis-Federer says he can't even think of winning French Open

Roger Federer said he is not playing well enough to have a chance of winning the French Open after the Swiss preparations for the claycourt Grand Slam were cut short in Geneva on Tuesday. The 39-year-old was up 4-2 in the final set against ...

Plea for more time to respond to fly ash notification: HC seeks Centre's stand

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday sought response of the Centre on a plea seeking extension till October 31 of the time given to the public to respond to a draft notification on fly ash utilisation.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Jus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021