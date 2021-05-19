Left Menu

2 rescued, 6 missing as car plunges into Chenab in J-K

The specially trained Army divers joined the rescue operation and efforts are on to trace the six missing passengers, who are believed to have been either swept away by the current or trapped inside the vehicle which is yet to be traced, the official said.

PTI | Ramban/Jammu | Updated: 19-05-2021 11:37 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 11:32 IST
One person died and two others rescued in an injured condition after a cab carrying nine passengers from Uttar Pradesh skidded off the road and plunged into river Chenab along Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, police said. The rescue operation by police, Army and civil quick reaction team was underway, while a team of divers from the Army has also been called in to find out the six missing passengers, a police official said. He said the Jammu-bound vehicle fell into the fast flowing Chenab near Dougipulli-Karol in Chanderkote area in Ramban district around 5.30 am when its driver Mohammad Asif (28) lost control over the wheel. The rescuers immediately swung into action and rescued the driver along with two passengers Bilal Ahmad (25) and Rashid (21), all residents of Kotwali in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh, from the banks of the river, the officials said.

