Left Menu

Bajaj Auto extends free service period of all models till July 31

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:12 IST
Bajaj Auto extends free service period of all models till July 31

Bajaj Auto said on Wednesday it has extended the free service period of all its brands in the country till July 31 in the wake of lockdowns and travel restrictions announced by several states due the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The free service period of vehicles expiring between April 1 and May 31 will now be extended till July 31, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The extension of the free service period is applicable on all two-wheelers and commercial vehicles, it said.

“We acknowledge the challenges our customers are facing due to the disruption caused by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like last year, we are once again offering an extension on service periods for two months, to reassure all our customers that their vehicles will be looked after,” said Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto.

The company also said it has ensured that its dealerships across the country pass on the extension in free service period to all its customers. PTI IAS ANS ANS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports new daily high of over 6,000 COVID-19 cases

Malaysian authorities on Wednesday reported 6,075 new coronavirus cases, a daily record as the country grapples with a surge in infections.The figure breaks the previous high recorded on Jan. 30, when the health ministry reported 5,728 dail...

K'taka govt announces Rs 1,250 cr COVID relief package for those hit by lockdown

As Karnataka is battling the second wave of pandemic, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday announced over Rs 1,250 crore relief package for those whose livelihood has been affected by COVID-19 induced lockdown.The Chief Minister also...

EU to present to WTO plan to boost vaccine production

The European Union will propose to the World Trade Organization a plan it believes will help boost production of COVID-19 vaccines and to make them more widely and fairly available, the EUs trade chief said on Wednesday.Under pressure from ...

HIGHLIGHTS AT 1300 HRS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm TOP STORIES DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 Record 4,529 fatalities in single day in country New Delhi India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day pushing the COVID-19 death toll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021