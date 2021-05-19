Dr Reddy's in talks with RDIF on Sputnik V for other countries

Dr Reddys Laboratories, which is in a pact with Russian Direct Investment Fund to sell 125 million people doses (250 million vials) of COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India, is holding parleys with RDIF for acquiring rights for more countries, a senior official of the Indian drug maker said.

Dr Reddy's which had received over two lakh vaccines from RDIF, recently soft-launched Sputnik V and tied up with Apollo Hospitals for piloting the vaccine.

''.. we are also in discussions with them (RDIF) about quantities and rights, assets permit for other countries.

So this is the overall view that we have at this stage of Sputnik,'' Chief Executive Officer of Dr Reddys, Erez Israeli said in a recent Earnings Conference Call.

In August 2020, Russia became the world's first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V.

Subsequently, in September, Dr Reddy's and (RDIF entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V, which is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has received approval from the Indian drug regulator for restricted emergency use of Sputnik V.

In addition, there are discussions with RDIF for Sputnik light, a single dose vaccine for COVID-19 being developed in Russia as well as additional engagement for the future for India, Israeli further said.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V and their supplies are expected to roll out by August or September, he said.

Replying to a query, Israeli said they hope that the supply of 125 million doses would be accomplished within 12 months, if everything is in place.

A senior official of Dr Reddys had earlier said they expect to receive about 36 million doses of Sputnik V in a couple of months.

