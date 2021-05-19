ATechnos launches a premium cloud gaming as a service platform - GoGames.Run

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): The gaming industry has grown at a breakneck speed in the past few years, with the growth further accelerated by the pandemic. ATechnos' GoGames.Run is a leading cloud gaming as a service platform that provides solutions to branded apps, portals, broadcast channels, telecom operators, publishers and OTT platforms. GoGames.Run offers a plethora of games for users of all ages, including augmented and virtual reality games with more realistic and intense action. The world of gaming is booming and redefining the future of technology and engagement. GoGames.Run has over 500 games across categories including action, arcade, casual, board, sports, mystery etc. In addition to this, many new games are added every month. These games can be easily played on laptops, mobile phones and tablets.

In addition to a cloud gaming platform and technology, ATechnos is also launching GoGames.Run Publisher, Developer and Gamification programs. GoGames.Run Publisher Program can be integrated with publisher portal in under 5 minutes time and can help publisher to increase user engagement on their portal with gamification.

GoGames.Run Developer Program allows any developer to develop their own games and launch on the GoGames.Run network and generate revenue. GoGames.Run Gamification Program enables Brands/OTTs/Media Companies/Portals/Telecoms etc to quickly run various exciting campaigns around gaming which can result in increased user engagement and loyalty. Using our gamification programs, brands can generate huge shout in the market & increase their presence by manifold.

Commenting on the launch, Apurv Modi, Managing Director & Co-founder at ATechnos said, "Cloud Gaming is the future and is enabling a radical transformation in the media industry. So, we feel very proud that we are able to bring the next level of audience engagement on platforms that have seen massive growth amidst the pandemic. With the addition of instant gratifications, the integration can add tremendous value to any platform, whether they want to engage and retain the existing users or add new users. The integration also enables platforms to innovate and bring in revenue from advertisers. We are sure that GoGames.Run gaming platform will have a deep impact on audience consumption patterns." Rahul Jain, Vice President Gaming at ATechnos added, "With GoGames.Run now available for all platforms including apps, websites, social media platforms and OTT, the window of opportunity for game developers also opens up. We understand the importance of direct-to-consumer access and being able to have a quick turnaround time for revenue generation. GoGames partnerships are truly a win-win-win situation for the platform, the developer, and us."

Abhay Techno Services Pvt. Ltd. (ATechnos Est. 2012) is an Indian leader in gaming, digital transformation consulting and content distribution. ATechnos have footprints across the globe in countries like the US, India, Japan, Middle East, Europe, Africa, SEA and many others. With their hundreds of partners globally ATechnos offers clients the advantage of global operation and learnings, along with local expertise and market insights. ATechnos' other ventures are Almond Solutions, Lovi Global SCM E Solutions. For More Information contact at rahul@atechnos.org.

