GSK Pharma posts 6 pc growth in Q4 revenue at Rs 807 crore

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals clocked 6 per cent growth in revenue for the January to March quarter at Rs 807 crore as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 12:50 IST
The science-led global healthcare company has been in India since 1924.. Image Credit: ANI

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Pharmaceuticals clocked 6 per cent growth in revenue for the January to March quarter at Rs 807 crore as compared to the same period of the previous fiscal. Total income came in at Rs 837 crore as compared to Rs 791 crore in the same period. Profit before tax for Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 180 crore, marking a growth of 9 per cent.

Revenue for the year ended March was Rs 3,194 crore, down 1 per cent versus the previous year with total income at Rs 3,304 at previous year's level. Profit before tax in FY21 totalled Rs 722 crore as compared to Rs 647 crore in FY20.

The board of directors recommended a dividend of Rs 30 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 each for FY21. "Our relentless patient focus helped us revitalise growth through the year and emerge with renewed resilience in Q4 as we notched double-digit growth across some of our focus brands," said Managing Director Sridhar Venkatesh.

"Our established portfolio made gains in respective categories, particularly in the anti-infectives and pain therapeutic areas which have been crucial in the fight against Covid-19," he said in a statement. GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals is a subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline Plc, one of the world's leading research-based pharmaceutical and healthcare companies.

The science-led global healthcare company has been in India since 1924. (ANI)

