Russian parliament backs bill to quit Open Skies treaty -Interfax

Russia's lower house of parliament voted on Wednesday to approve legislation formalizing Moscow's withdrawal from the Open Skies treaty, a pact that allows unarmed surveillance flights over member countries, the Interfax news agency reported.

The United States left the Open Skies arms control and verification treaty in November in one of Donald Trump's final acts as president. Washington accused Russia of violating it, something Moscow denied. Russia then said in January it would also withdraw from the treaty.

