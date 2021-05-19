Prism International releases remaining 39 lakh shares pledged with financier

Prism International, one of the promoter entities of Gateway Distriparks Limited (GTL), has released the remaining shares pledged with Axis Finance.

According to a company statement, Axis Finance has released the encumbrance on remaining 39 lakh equity shares, that were offered as security by Prism International.

Post the release of the pledged shares, the holding of the encumbered shares has come down to 'zero'.

Encumbered securities are securities that are owned by one entity, but which are at the same time subject to a legal claim by another.

The promoter group has been consistently focusing on de-pledging from last one year, the statement said.

''Axis Finance Limited has released the encumbrance on 39 lakh equity shares offered as security by Prism International Pvt Ltd. Post the release of these pledged shares, the holding of encumbered shares has become nil,” GDL said.

The shares were released on May 18, it added.

In July 2020, Prism International had pledged 75 lakh shares against a loan of Rs 38.75 crore with Axis Finance Limited which came down to 39 lakh shares as on March 31, 2021, said the statement.

''This eventually became nil as on May 18, by prepaying the entire loan amount together with interest,'' GDL said.

Gateway Distriparks has three verticals -- Container Freight Stations (CFS), Inland Container Depots (ICD) with rail movement of containers to major maritime ports, and Cold Chain Storage and Logistics.

It operates container freight stations – two at Navi Mumbai, one each at Chennai, Krishnapatnam, Kochi and Visakhapatnam -- with a total capacity of over 600,000 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent unit), offering transportation and storage, general and bonded warehousing, empty handling, among others.

