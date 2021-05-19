Greaves Cotton initiates COVID-19 vaccination drive for employees

Engineering major Greaves Cotton on Wednesday said it has initiated a free COVID-19 vaccination drive for its employees.

As part of the drive, over 500 employees have been vaccinated so far, including around 85 per cent of the workforce in the age bracket of 45 years and above.

The company said it initiated the vaccination drive in early April with an aim to cover all its employees as soon as possible.

“Vaccination is the key step towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and we are deeply committed to helping all our employees. We remain focused to support all our employees for their overall well-being. We will ensure that all our people will be vaccinated and are safe,” Greaves Cotton Group Chief Human Resource Officer Shefali Suri noted.

The vaccination programme is being undertaken as per government rules and guidelines and based on the availability of the vaccine, she added.

In the mobility segment, Greaves Cotton manufactures 4 lakh plus engines annually.

