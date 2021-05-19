Tata Motors extends free service, warranty period on CVs by 1 month

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has extended warranty and free service period by one month for those commercial vehicle customers whose tenures are due between April 1 and June 30 amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of the restrictions announced by several state governments across the country to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the company has extended warranty and free service period for all its commercial vehicles that were scheduled to expire in the period of April 1 to June 30, 2021, Tata Motors said in a statement.

This will be a one-month extension, applicable across all states and union territories of India, it added.

Tata Motors is the country's leading manufacturer of commercial vehicles.

