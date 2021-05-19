GE T&D resumes operations at Tamil Nadu units

GE T&D resumes operations at Tamil Nadu unitsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:22 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 13:53 IST
GE T&D India on Wednesday said it has resumed operations at manufacturing facilities in Padappai, Pallavaram, and Hosur in Tamil Nadu.
The company had temporarily closed its operations at these locations from May 10, 2021. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the Tamil Nadu government on May 8 decided to impose a two-week complete lockdown from May 10.
''The company has resumed regular operations at its manufacturing facilities situated at Hosur and Padappai,'' a BSE filing said.
Further, the company has also partially resumed operations at its manufacturing facility in Pallavaram and will be ramping up operations in due course, it said.
The company is following all safeguards and advisories of the government authorities in reference to the pandemic, it added.
GE T&D India has a predominant presence in all stages of the power supply chain and offers a wide range of products and related services, including power transformers, circuit breakers, gas-insulated switchgear, instrument transformers, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- New Delhi
- Tamil Nadu
- Pallavaram
- India
- Padappai
- GE T&D
- Hosur
ALSO READ
Fauci's advice to India: Clamp nationwide lockdown, go for massive vaccination drive
Restrictions easing in US and Europe amid disaster in India
COVID: US flights with medical supplies for India delayed till Wednesday
Israel to send medical aid to India to fight COVID-19
Four India women players granted NOCs by BCCI to feature in The Hundred