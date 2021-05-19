Left Menu

Telangana floats global tender for 10 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:09 IST
Telangana floats global tender for 10 mn COVID-19 vaccine doses

Telangana has invited global tenders for procuring 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from manufacturers or their agents in case of imported jabs.

The goods to be supplied must be as per the guidelines issued by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Telangana State Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation said in the tender document issued on Tuesday.

''TSMSIDC requires at least 15 lakh (1.5 Million) to 20 Lakh (2 Million) doses of the vaccine to be supplied every month.

The supplies have to be initiated within 7 days of release of purchase order & completed within 30 days,'' the document said.

Bidders can quote their offers to supply the vaccine in part also, provided monthly supply shall not be less than 1.5 million and the total supply of 10 million doses shall be completed within 6 months from the issuance of Letter of Intent (LoI), it further said.

Those bidders offering items requiring special cold storage condition should either have their own cold chain transporting system or proper contract with an agent having facilities to transport drugs under cold chain norms from the manufacturing unit to respective warehouse of the corporation as mentioned in purchase order.

The bidders can download the tender document from May 21 and the last date to submit the quotation is June 4.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Countdown begins to discover where Columbus came from

Was Christopher Columbus really from Genoa, in Italy Or was he Spanish Or, as some other theories have it, was he Portuguese or Croatian or even Polish A definitive answer to the question of where the famous explorer came from could be just...

Soccer-Leverkusen sign coach Gerardo Seoane from Young Boys to 2024

Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane on a three-year contract starting from next season, hoping he can return them to the top spots in the Bundesliga. Seoane, 42, led Swiss club Young Boys to three consecutive ...

Drew Barrymore says she was 'gaslit' into working with Woody Allen

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has expressed regret over working with disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen, saying she was gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what she was told. The 46-year-old actor opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-12 month low and dragged down the prices of other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021