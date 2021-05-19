Left Menu

Umesh Padala manifests as political strategist virtuoso leading successful campaigns to helping needy in Covid second wave

Having made effective political campaigns, political specialist Umesh Chandra Padala, investigated every possibility to give help to the weak mankind during the worldwide pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:11 IST
Umesh Chandra Padala,. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI/ThePRTree): Having made effective political campaigns, political specialist Umesh Chandra Padala, investigated every possibility to give help to the weak mankind during the worldwide pandemic. Assisting the destitute with oxygen cylinders, he has arranged in excess for 300 beds, 1500 vials of Remedesvir and acquired essential offices to the ones who couldn't get their hands on them. Turning out eagerly throughout the second wave of Covid, Umesh Padala has shown himself as a COVID fighter.

Working intimately with the MP of Tirupati, Dr Maddila Gurumoorthy, he had the option to give help with these testing times. Aside from being one of the most youthful political specialists in the country, he is likewise an effective business person. In a restricted time, he has fabricated a fruitful IT business obliging a few IT needs of the business. He has likewise opened a door of chances for the adolescent to fill in the field.

Being an eminent member of Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, he is working under the guidance of AP CM YS Jagan, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumoorthy, and Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha to help people in this covid wave. These efficacious personalities have given him a boost in helping people. Therefore, this mindful personality is giving it all to become what he always dreamt of. It is for certain that he is going to turn over a new leaf in the political administration.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

