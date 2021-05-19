Left Menu

Adani Transmission's obligor group restructuring credit neutral: Fitch

Fitch Ratings has said the restructuring plan by Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) will be credit neutral and unlikely to lead to any change to the company's ratings.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:39 IST
Adani Transmission's obligor group restructuring credit neutral: Fitch
ATL is the country's largest private transmission company with a network of 17,200 ckt km. Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has said the restructuring plan by Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) will be credit neutral and unlikely to lead to any change to the company's ratings. ATL plans to transfer its US-dollar notes due 2026 and 2036 to its newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Transmission Step-One Ltd (ATSOL).

The US-dollar notes to be transferred to ATSOL will be guaranteed by ATL and hence continue to reflect ATL's credit profile. "Our approach to rating ATL will remain unchanged as we believe cash fungibility will continue between ATL and the proposed obligor group," said Fitch.

"We expect ATL to retain its strong, open access to the cash flow of the restructured obligor group, post the obligor group's statutory and operating expenses and debt servicing requirements." ATL is able to access the obligor group's cash for capex purposes through a liquidity reserve account. Deposits into this account are not subject to distribution conditions such as a minimum debt service cover ratio of 1.2x.

The restructured obligor group will comprise two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adani Transmission (India) Ltd and Maharashtra Eastern Grid Power Transmission Company Ltd, which houses four key transmission projects that are part of the current obligor group. The restructured obligor group will also include ATSOL, which will replace ATL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Countdown begins to discover where Columbus came from

Was Christopher Columbus really from Genoa, in Italy Or was he Spanish Or, as some other theories have it, was he Portuguese or Croatian or even Polish A definitive answer to the question of where the famous explorer came from could be just...

Soccer-Leverkusen sign coach Gerardo Seoane from Young Boys to 2024

Bayer Leverkusen on Wednesday appointed Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane on a three-year contract starting from next season, hoping he can return them to the top spots in the Bundesliga. Seoane, 42, led Swiss club Young Boys to three consecutive ...

Drew Barrymore says she was 'gaslit' into working with Woody Allen

Hollywood star Drew Barrymore has expressed regret over working with disgraced filmmaker Woody Allen, saying she was gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what she was told. The 46-year-old actor opened up on The Drew Barrymore Show...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto curbs

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-12 month low and dragged down the prices of other digital coins after China imposed fresh curbs on transactions involving cryptocurrencies.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021