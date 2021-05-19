Left Menu

IDBI Trusteeship Services invokes pledged shares of Coffee Day Enterprises

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 14:48 IST
IDBI Trusteeship Services invokes pledged shares of Coffee Day Enterprises

IDBI Trusteeship Services, on behalf of Marina Hari (IV) Pte Ltd and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II, has invoked 2.30 per cent equity shares pledged of debt-ridden Coffee Day Enterprises for an estimated sum of Rs 14.66 crore.

Marina Hari (IV) Pte Ltd and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II Limited are holders of optionally convertible debentures of principal amount Rs 300 crore, issued by Coffee Day Enterprises' promoter group firm Devadarshini Info Technologies Pvt Ltd.

The shares were sold on May 17, 2021, and, based on the weighted average price of the stock at Rs 30.14 apiece, sale of 4,865,067 equity shares of Coffee Day Enterprises is estimated at a sum of Rs 14.66 crore.

''The sale of shares is pursuant to the sale/enforcement of invoked pledged shares through IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited (ITSL) acting as the debenture trustee, for the benefit of Marina Hari (IV) Pte. Ltd. and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II Limited as the holders of optionally convertible debentures of principal amount Rs 300 crore, issued by Devadarshini Info Technologies Pvt Ltd and holding the shares by way of pledge as security,'' a regulatory filing said.

The sole purpose of the sale of shares is to recover the defaulted dues to the debenture holders and not for making any gain,'' it added.

Marina Hari (IV) Pte Ltd and Standard Chartered Private Equity (Mauritius) II Limited are not directly holding or transferring the shares other than as beneficiaries through ITSL, the filing said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Remdesivir case accused names driver of minister's wife

A man accused in a case of alleged black-marketing of Remdesivir here in Madhya Pradesh has claimed he received vials of the key anti-viral drug from the driver of minister Tulsiram Silawats wife.After a video in which the accused purported...

Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

Bengaluru-based 24-year-old GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra, on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for the AGS Events Racing team...

China authorities evacuate, investigate shaking skyscraper

Authorities in the southern Chinese tech center of Shenzhen have evacuated a 70-story skyscraper after it began swaying and are investigating the cause.Thousands of people in the SEG Plaza and surrounding areas fled after it wobbled on Tues...

Interventions help Eskom to deal with energy capacity shortages

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe says the departments interventions have helped ensure that Eskom deals with its energy capacity shortages.The Minister said this when he tabled the departments budget vote during a min...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021