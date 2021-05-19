Caterpillar lines up USD 2.4 mn aid to India for fight against COVID-19

Caterpillar Inc, the world's largest construction-equipment manufacturer, on Wednesday said it has lined up USD 2.4 million (over Rs 17 crore) aid to India to support the country in its fight against the second wave of COVID-19. The US based firm along with its philanthropic arm the Caterpillar Foundation has announced a series of targeted relief efforts to support various countries, including India, which are struggling due to significant increase in COVID-19 infections.

The company has lined up USD 3.4 million for relief purposes across the globe.

For India, which is experiencing the world's worst outbreak, the Caterpillar Foundation is giving USD 1 million to help the country's healthcare system deliver care to families and communities by funding medical equipment, including oxygen concentrators and oxygen plant optimisation, as well as critical medical supplies, across identified hot spot locations. “In addition to the Foundation's efforts, Caterpillar India is providing an initial contribution of USD 1.4 million, enabling an additional supply of oxygen, donating beds with ventilator support to hospitals, supporting vaccination drives and setting up temporary relief shelters,” the company said.

Besides, the company dealers in the country are also contributing oxygen solutions to address the shortage, it added.

“Supporting communities in need around the world aligns with the Caterpillar Foundation's strategy and our company's values,” Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby said.

Through partnering with relief organisations, the generosity of company employees and the Foundation's platform, Caterpillar is helping fight the spread of COVID-19 and give front-line workers resources to act quickly and save lives, he added.

In 2020, the Caterpillar Foundation had donated USD 10 million to support response efforts and help organisations that have been directly impacted by COVID-19.

