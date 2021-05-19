Tata Projects secures order for nine-km stretch of Chennai Underground Metro Line

TATA Projects Limited, one of India's fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies, today announced that the company has recently received a prestigious order from Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) for an important nine-km stretch (Phase 2/ Corridor 3) of Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station along with other associated works.

The work involves the construction of nine-kms twin bored tunnels, totaling 18-kms from TBM retrieval shaft near Venugopal Nagar to Kellys Station and construction of diaphragm walls of station box and entry/exit structures of Madhavaram Milk colony, Murari Hospital, Ayanavaram, and Purasaiwakkam High Road Stations, including launching and retrieval shafts as required in the mentioned metro stations.

Mr. Raman Kapil, Vice President & BU Head - Metros & Tunnels - Tata Projects Ltd, said, ''We are happy to have secured the 'Letter of Acceptance' for this prestigious order which will benefit the citizens of Chennai. Our company is executing underground metro projects in Mumbai and Pune while having completed Lucknow's underground metro line. This new order, therefore, reinforces our leadership position and top-notch expertise in undertaking and successfully executing underground metro rail lines across India.'' Once completed, this important stretch of Chennai Metro's Underground Line will ease the lives of citizens and provide them with a comfortable, faster, and eco-friendly mode of travel. It will also provide a fillip to local businesses since traveling to these locations will become much easier. About TATA Projects Limited TATA Projects is one of the fastest-growing and most admired infrastructure companies in India. It has expertise in executing large and complex urban and industrial infrastructure projects.

TATA Projects operates through its four Strategic Business Groups (SBGs) namely Industrial Systems SBG, Core Infra SBG, Urban Infra SBG, and Services SBG.

The company provides turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up power generation plants, power transmission & distribution systems, fully integrated rail & metro systems, commercial buildings & airports, chemical process plants, water, and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

The company is driven to deliver projects on time, using world-class project management techniques, and has uncompromising standards for safety and sustainability.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)