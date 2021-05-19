Left Menu

Etrio eyes electric 4-wheeler LCV category; to launch more products in 3-wheeler segment

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:38 IST
Etrio eyes electric 4-wheeler LCV category; to launch more products in 3-wheeler segment

EV maker Etrio on Wednesday said it is looking to enter the electric four-wheeler light commercial vehicle (LCV) category, and plans to launch new products in the three-wheeler category.

The company also announced its foray in the B2C segment with pan-India dealership network to increase adoption of three-wheelers besides opening dealerships in six states, Etrio said in a release.

Currently, the company has dealers in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha.

The three-wheeler passenger market, which has been affected greatly by restricted movement owing to the pandemic and urban lockdowns, is expected to revive once there is a demand surge, Etrio said.

Moreover, the growth of intra-city movement is primarily led by demand in the e-commerce last mile logistics category.

Towards meeting this demand, Etrio is working extensively on the ground with their dealers and stakeholders including financiers, charging infrastructure players, among others, to build an electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem in the country, it said Etrio plans to further strengthen its presence in the country by opening outlets in over 15 states by the end of this financial year.

As part of this plan, the company will strengthen its presence in the southern states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and also enter Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, and West Bengal, thereby deepening its presence in existing states, the company said.

“The primary product line will be the electric three-wheeler range of Touro across both cargo and passenger segments. Also, on the anvil are plans to launch new products in the three-wheeler category and enter the electric four wheeler LCV segment with a one tonne offering,” Etrio said.

This dealership presence is in line with our fundamental belief that the real EV adoption would only happen once a typical driver owner sees the three wheeler EVs as the preferred option over conventional fuel alternatives,” said Deepak MV, co-founder and CEO, Etrio.

“With the battle for total cost of ownership in the three wheeler space being won by the EVs, it's time to build a formidable presence on the ground, create awareness and bring the real customer in this space into the EV fold. For this to happen, the most important role shall be played by our dealers,” he said.

“We at Etrio are in for the long haul and are focused on building a national footprint in a phased manner. Over this financial year, we are going to expand in select states and focus on tier-II cities besides the prominent metros,” he added.

It said the primary product line will be the electric three wheeler range of Touro across both cargo and passenger segments, adding that dealership viability is company's Etrio's primary focus and it enables them to the shortest path to profitability.

This is possible by creating a mix of healthy dealer margin, optimal inventory levels and overheads, strong incentives structures and an exclusive right over a large geography to scale up, it said.

Etrio currently has tie-ups with two leading NBFCs and it is looking at adding more to this list. The company is also planning to open Etrio experience centres at select cities across the country, the EV maker said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi businessman arrested for selling oxygen concentrators meant for distribution among needy

A 47-year-old businessman was arrested here for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators, originally meant for distribution among the needy, for Rs 1 lakh each, police said on Wednesday.The accused, Harminder Singh of Tilak Nagar, was arreste...

India's oilmeal exports jump 51 pc in FY21

The countrys oilmeal exports rose 51.44 per cent to 36.8 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 24.3 lakh tonne in the previous year, on sharp rise in soybean meal shipments, according to industry body SEA. In terms of value, export of oilmeals nearly ...

Should have aligned with TMC in WB elections, says Cong's Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said his party should have struck an alliance with Mamata Banerjees TMC in the recent West Bengal elections, even as he expressed anguish over ad- hocism in the grand old outfit.The forme...

NBCC, Suraksha submit revised bids for Jaypee Infra

State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group, which are in the fray to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd JIL through an insolvency resolution process, have submitted their revised bids and have also clarified issues raised by financial creditors.The comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021