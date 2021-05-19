Left Menu

Rane Engine Valve clocks Q4 net loss at Rs 0.50 crore

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:45 IST
Chennai, May 19 (PTI): Rane Engine Valve Ltd, a manufacturer of engine valves, on Wednesday said it has reported a net loss at Rs 0.50 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

The city-based company, a part of diversified conglomerate Rane Group, reported a net loss at Rs 3.4 crore during the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The total revenue during the quarter under review grew to Rs 98.50 crore compared to Rs 76.6 crore recorded in the same period last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the net loss of stood at Rs 6.10 crore against Rs 16.3 crore reported last fiscal. The total revenue was Rs 304.9 crore compared to Rs 358.1 crore a year ago.

Commenting on the financial performance, Rane Group chairman L Ganesh said, ''The demand environment remained favourable in the Q4 FY 21 helping Range Engine Valve Ltd post strong revenue growth.'' ''The intensity of the second wave of COVID and the resultant lockdown are likely to impact the growth in Q1 FY 22. We continue to prioritise safety of our employees and focus on cost management to navigate the challenging times,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

