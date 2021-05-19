EU countries agree to ease travel restictions on non-EU visitors

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from May 3 to loosen the criteria to determine "safe" countries and to let in fully vaccinated tourists from elsewhere.

Under current restrictions, people from only seven countries, including Australia, Israel, and Singapore, can enter the EU on holiday, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated.

