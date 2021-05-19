Left Menu

Govt monitoring supply of various COVID-19 treatment drugs: Mandaviya

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:49 IST
Govt monitoring supply of various COVID-19 treatment drugs: Mandaviya

The government is monitoring the supply of various essential drugs used in the treatment of COVID-19, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh L Mandaviya said on Wednesday.

In an official statement, the minister noted that all drugs used in the management of COVID-19 were now available in India by ramping up production and increasing the imports.

''The availability of these drugs is being monitored by implementing a three-pronged strategy of supply chain management, demand-side management and affordability,'' Mandaviya noted.

The government is monitoring supply of various 'protocol drugs' like Remdesivir, Enoxaparin, MethylPrednisolone, Dexamethasone, Tocilizumab and Ivermectin, he said.

Besides, supply of other drugs like Favipiravir, Amphotericin and Apixamab is also being monitored, he added.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) are coordinating with manufacturers to enhance production and getting data about current stock, current capacities, projected production for May 2021.

The minister noted that the number of plants producing Remdesivir has been increased from 20 to 60, resulting in three times more availability in just 25 days.

''Production ramped up 10 times, from 10 lakh vials a month in April 2021 to one crore a month in May 2021,'' Mandaviya said.

The government has also enhanced the availability of Tocilizumab injection in the country by importing 20 times more than what was being done in normal times, he said.

Besides, production of Dexamethasone (0.5 mg) tablets and injection have been ramped up, he added.

Also, production of other critical medications like Enoxaparin Injection, Methylprednisolone Injection, Ivermectin (12 mg) tablet, Favirpiravir, and Amphoterecin B Injection has been enhanced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi businessman arrested for selling oxygen concentrators meant for distribution among needy

A 47-year-old businessman was arrested here for allegedly selling oxygen concentrators, originally meant for distribution among the needy, for Rs 1 lakh each, police said on Wednesday.The accused, Harminder Singh of Tilak Nagar, was arreste...

India's oilmeal exports jump 51 pc in FY21

The countrys oilmeal exports rose 51.44 per cent to 36.8 lakh tonne in 2020-21 from 24.3 lakh tonne in the previous year, on sharp rise in soybean meal shipments, according to industry body SEA. In terms of value, export of oilmeals nearly ...

Should have aligned with TMC in WB elections, says Cong's Veerappa Moily

Senior Congress leader M Veerappa Moily on Wednesday said his party should have struck an alliance with Mamata Banerjees TMC in the recent West Bengal elections, even as he expressed anguish over ad- hocism in the grand old outfit.The forme...

NBCC, Suraksha submit revised bids for Jaypee Infra

State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group, which are in the fray to acquire Jaypee Infratech Ltd JIL through an insolvency resolution process, have submitted their revised bids and have also clarified issues raised by financial creditors.The comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021