Alankit ties-up with Digital Swiss Gold to offer platform for investment in gold

Alankit Imaginations Ltd on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Digital Swiss Gold (DSG) that will allow individuals to transact in gold digitally in Switzerland.

Investors can become a Digital Swiss Gold member by creating an account on an app within minutes and buy Swiss Gold digitally, starting from as little as 1 gram after they complete the KYC process, it said in a statement.

Alankit Imaginations is a subsidiary of Alankit, a player in financial and digital solutions industry.

An individual can buy gold up to a maximum limit of USD 2,50,000 per financial year under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India, Alankit Ltd Managing Director Ankit Agarwal said.

A buyer can even gift to someone after requisite formalities and physical transfer of gold can also take place after paying the customs and other regulatory clearance, he said, adding that this is an investment opportunity and gold as assets have given a return of 10-12 per cent return over a period of time.

This collaboration will allow them to offer competitive and transparent pricing, saving its customers up to 10 per cent when compared to published Indian gold prices by sourcing gold directly from Swiss refineries and eliminating middlemen, the company said.

''DSG's gold meets the highest standards of 0.9999 fineness and is compliant with all London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold bar specifications. All purchases are recorded permanently on a private permissioned blockchain and buyers are issued a picture of the gold bar with a serial number along with a digital warehouse receipt. The gold is audited and stored in fully insured non-bank Brink's vaults in Zurich Switzerland,'' it said.

Apart from all these benefits, through the association with Digital Swiss Gold, investors with Alankit will also get an opportunity to win gold and other rewards and discounts, refer a friend and earn a reward, and will have access to a monthly newsletter from financial experts, Agarwal said.

''We aim to make physical gold ownership digital, mobile and convenient while offering great savings to customers. We want to make sure that digital gold finds its way into the portfolio of investors across all age groups,'' Digital Swiss Gold's Chief Executive Officer Ashraf Rizvi said.

The additional savings that Digital Swiss Gold offers will enable the customers to invest more of their hard-earned money in the ultimate store of value, gold, which has historically provided excellent protection against local inflation and attractive returns for Indians, Rizvi added.

