Left Menu

Alankit ties-up with Digital Swiss Gold to offer platform for investment in gold

We want to make sure that digital gold finds its way into the portfolio of investors across all age groups, Digital Swiss Golds Chief Executive Officer Ashraf Rizvi said.The additional savings that Digital Swiss Gold offers will enable the customers to invest more of their hard-earned money in the ultimate store of value, gold, which has historically provided excellent protection against local inflation and attractive returns for Indians, Rizvi added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 15:59 IST
Alankit ties-up with Digital Swiss Gold to offer platform for investment in gold

Alankit Imaginations Ltd on Wednesday announced a tie-up with Digital Swiss Gold (DSG) that will allow individuals to transact in gold digitally in Switzerland.

Investors can become a Digital Swiss Gold member by creating an account on an app within minutes and buy Swiss Gold digitally, starting from as little as 1 gram after they complete the KYC process, it said in a statement.

Alankit Imaginations is a subsidiary of Alankit, a player in financial and digital solutions industry.

An individual can buy gold up to a maximum limit of USD 2,50,000 per financial year under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme of the Reserve Bank of India, Alankit Ltd Managing Director Ankit Agarwal said.

A buyer can even gift to someone after requisite formalities and physical transfer of gold can also take place after paying the customs and other regulatory clearance, he said, adding that this is an investment opportunity and gold as assets have given a return of 10-12 per cent return over a period of time.

This collaboration will allow them to offer competitive and transparent pricing, saving its customers up to 10 per cent when compared to published Indian gold prices by sourcing gold directly from Swiss refineries and eliminating middlemen, the company said.

''DSG's gold meets the highest standards of 0.9999 fineness and is compliant with all London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) gold bar specifications. All purchases are recorded permanently on a private permissioned blockchain and buyers are issued a picture of the gold bar with a serial number along with a digital warehouse receipt. The gold is audited and stored in fully insured non-bank Brink's vaults in Zurich Switzerland,'' it said.

Apart from all these benefits, through the association with Digital Swiss Gold, investors with Alankit will also get an opportunity to win gold and other rewards and discounts, refer a friend and earn a reward, and will have access to a monthly newsletter from financial experts, Agarwal said.

''We aim to make physical gold ownership digital, mobile and convenient while offering great savings to customers. We want to make sure that digital gold finds its way into the portfolio of investors across all age groups,'' Digital Swiss Gold's Chief Executive Officer Ashraf Rizvi said.

The additional savings that Digital Swiss Gold offers will enable the customers to invest more of their hard-earned money in the ultimate store of value, gold, which has historically provided excellent protection against local inflation and attractive returns for Indians, Rizvi added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Akhil Rabindra inches closer to Aston Martin Racing Drivers contract

City-based GT4 racer Akhil Rabindra on Wednesday made it to the coveted list of the Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy for the third time in a row for the 2021 class. Akhil who is currently competing for AGS Events Racing team at the Europe...

EU agrees to ease travel restrictions on non-EU tourists

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday to ease COVID-19 travel restrictions on non-EU visitors ahead of the summer tourist season, two EU sources said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU countries approved a European Commission proposal from ...

China expresses strong dissatisfaction to Pelosi 'lies' over Beijing Olympics boycott call

China on Wednesday expressed strong dissatisfaction after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for a diplomatic boycott of next years Beijing Winter Olympics on human rights grounds. Condemning her statement, Chinas Foreign Ministry spokesp...

IOC reassures anxious Japan that Olympics will be safe

The International Olympic Committee IOC reassured an anxious Japan on Wednesday that the Tokyo Olympics would be safe for athletes as well as the host community, amid mounting opposition to the Games and fears it will fuel a spike in COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021