Left Menu

Equity indices close in the red, Tata Motors dips 5.5 pc

Key equity indices were on a downward swing during last hour of trading on Wednesday after a choppy session amid mixed global cues.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:14 IST
Equity indices close in the red, Tata Motors dips 5.5 pc
Tata Motors closed 5.5 pc lower on Wednesday at Rs 314.10 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Key equity indices were on a downward swing during last hour of trading on Wednesday after a choppy session amid mixed global cues. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 291 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 49,903 while the Nifty 50 cracked by 78 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,030.

Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty pharma up by 1.2 per cent and realty by 2.1 per cent. But Nifty auto, metal and private bank were in the negative zone. Among stocks, Tata Motors skidded by 5.5 per cent to close the day at Rs 314.10 per share, a day after posting Q4 FY21 loss of Rs 7,605 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC lost by 1.7 per cent each. JSW Steel and Tata Steel were down by 1.6 per cent while Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank slipped by 1.4 per cent. However, Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) rose by 3.8 per cent to Rs 1,244.30 per share after it announced outright acquisition of SB Energy from Softbank of Japan and India's Bharti Group in a deal worth 3.5 billion dollars (about Rs 25,700 crore), the largest such transaction in India's renewable story.

Coal India rose by 3.4 per cent, Cipla by 2 per cent, Sun Pharma by 1.9 per cent, Dr Reddy's by 0.6 per cent, agro-chemicals manufacturer UPL by 1.6 per cent and Bajaj Auto by 1 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian stocks dipped as uncertainties over inflation prompted investors to reduce exposure to riskier assets for now.

Japan's Nikkei dropped by 1.28 per cent as economic slimp and pandemic curbs hit risk appetite.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. will donate substantial portion of vaccines through COVAX -U.S. official

The United States will donate a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines through the World Health Organizations COVAX scheme for distributing doses to poorer countries, the U.S. global coordinator on COVID Gayle Smith told a news conference....

Rupee snaps 3-day winning streak, drops 13 paise to 73.18/USD

Snapping its three-day winning run, the rupee on Wednesday declined by 13 paise to close at 73.18 against the US dollar in line fall in Asian currencies ahead of the release of US Fed minutes.Dollar demand from importers and weak regional r...

Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban

Bitcoin tumbled below the 40,000 mark on Wednesday to a 3-12 month low as selling in digital coins intensified after China banned financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services.Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known ...

OYO to pay 8 months full salary as part of COVID-19 bereavement support: Ritesh Agarwal

OYO will support the families of the employees who have lost their lives due to COVID-19, with 8 months pay in full and support the education of their children for 5 years as part of bereavement support, OYO founder and Group CEO Ritesh Aga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021