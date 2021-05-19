Left Menu

Royal Enfield to recall around 2.37 lakh units to fix faulty ignition coil

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:31 IST
Mid-sized motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Wednesday said it is recalling around 2,36,966 units of Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models in India and various international markets to replace defective ignition coil.

The company has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across some of the motorcycle models it manufactures and sells, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

The defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance, and in rare cases, an electric short circuit, it added The company will be calling in close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet, and Meteor models, Royal Enfield noted.

Of these, the company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021, it added.

“These motorcycles will undergo inspection and replacement of the said defective part if required. We estimate that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacement of the part,” the company, which is a part of Eicher Motors, noted.

The proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic, and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia, New Zealand, and Malaysia between the respective time periods mentioned above, it added.

The company said the defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from its external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021.

While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above-mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, the company has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above mentioned time period, it added.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle vehicle identification number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above, it said.

“We would like to reiterate that we have very stringent sourcing protocols and that all our motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships,” it added.

