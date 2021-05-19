Left Menu

Bikano donates Rs 22 lakh in PM Cares Fund for COVID-19 relief

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 16:45 IST
Packaged snacks brand Bikano on Wednesday said it has donated Rs 22 lakh in PM Cares Fund to support COVID-19 relief efforts in the country during the second wave of the pandemic.

''With the devastating second COVID wave testing the country's healthcare to its limits, Bikano, India's foremost snacks brand has pitched in with its contribution to the ongoing battle against the pandemic... the company has recently donated Rs 22 lakh for Prime Minister Cares Fund,'' Bikano said in a statement.

The company said it has remained relatively unscathed from the economic headwinds coming on account of COVID-19 even during the second wave.

In fact, recently, Bikano launched seven products on a single day nationally which was soon followed by separate launches in cities in Punjab and northern Hindi speaking markets of UP and Uttarakhand, demonstrating its brand strength and performance, the company said.

