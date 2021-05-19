Left Menu

IOC Q4 net profit up 78 pc q-o-q at Rs 8,781 crore

Oil marketing firm IndianOil Corporation (IOC) said on Wednesday its Q4 net profit rose by over 78 per cent to Rs 8,781 crore as compared to Rs 4,917 crore in the previous quarter.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:05 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:05 IST
IOC Q4 net profit up 78 pc q-o-q at Rs 8,781 crore
The average gross refining margin for FY21 was $5.64 per barrel. Image Credit: ANI

Oil marketing firm IndianOil Corporation (IOC) said on Wednesday its Q4 net profit rose by over 78 per cent to Rs 8,781 crore as compared to Rs 4,917 crore in the previous quarter. In Q4 FY20, it had reported a loss of Rs 5,185 crore. Revenue from operations jumped in the January to March quarter (Q4 FY21) to Rs 1.64 lakh crore from Rs 1.39 lakh crore in Q4 FY20.

Average gross refining margin (GRM) for the year April to March 2021 was 5.64 dollars per barrel as compared to 0.08 dollars per barrel in April to March 2020. The core GRM or the current price GRM for FY21 after offsetting inventory loss or gain comes to 2.31 dollars per barrel.

The board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share (that is at the rate of 15 per cent on paid up equity share capital) for the financial year 2020-21 to be paid within 30 days. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividend of Rs 10.50 per share already paid.

IOC said the refineries throughput was at 17.6 million tonnes in Q4 FY21 as compared to 17.8 million tonnes in Q3 FY21 and 17.1 million tonnes in Q4 FY20. The pipelines throughput was 21.8 million tonnes in Q4 FY21, just about the same in Q3 FY21 and 20.7 million tonnes in Q4 FY20.

IOC said the COVID-19 pandemic affected business and economic activities globally. "The company reorganised itself in tune with the new normal without any disruption in the supply chain or compromising with the internal controls," it said in a statement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

REPEAT-Oaktree to buy Lionrock's stake in Inter Milan in $336 million financing deal - sources

Oaktree Capital Group is set to buy Lionrocks minority stake in Inter Milan as part of a 275 million euro 336 million financing deal needed to shore up the Serie A clubs finances, two sources close to the matter said.Chinese retail giant Su...

Ball-tampering scandal: Bowlers have "cleared air" with Bancroft, says Paine

Cameron Bancroft has cleared the air with Australian bowlers after creating a flutter by hinting that all of them were aware of the 2018 ball-tampering plot in South Africa, Australia Test skipper Tim Paine said on Wednesday, looking forwar...

Polisario Front leader Ghali served with Spanish court summons in war crime case

Spains high court has served Western Sahara independence leader Brahim Ghali with a June 1 summons for a preliminary hearing in a war crimes case against him, a court document seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.The summons is the first ste...

Fears for supplies in Myanmar as exodus grows from fighting

People displaced by an upsurge of fighting in Myanmars Chin State voiced concerns over shelter and supplies, as more flee the conflict between the army and insurgents opposed to the junta that seized power in February.The exodus also threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021