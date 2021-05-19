Ola appoints Rakesh Bhardwaj as Group CIO

Left Menu

In this role, Bhardwaj will provide strategic direction to the groups IT initiatives covering information systems, tools, security, IT infrastructure and assets across Olas global operations and businesses, a statement said. He added that Bhardwajs expertise in building solid technology systems and processes across a diverse set of large organisations will be instrumental in developing the technology backbone that will power growth across businesses.

Ride hailing platform Ola on Wednesday said it has appointed Rakesh Bhardwaj as its Group Chief Information Officer. In this role, Bhardwaj will provide strategic direction to the group's IT initiatives covering information systems, tools, security, IT infrastructure and assets across Ola's global operations and businesses, a statement said. Prior to Ola, Bhardwaj has held several leadership roles at Cognizant, GE Healthcare and GE Aviation and Transportation. ''As Ola scales up further and expands into new areas such as connected manufacturing, intelligent charging infrastructure, and a sophisticated global supply chain, having a robust IT infrastructure enabling this growth is imperative,'' Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said. He added that Bhardwaj's expertise in building solid technology systems and processes across a diverse set of large organisations will be instrumental in developing the technology backbone that will power growth across businesses. ''Ola's mission to transition the world to sustainable mobility is compelling. It is a great opportunity to be able to contribute to this mission by building a global IT enterprise, the backbone for any high-growth tech company. I am looking forward to working with businesses to help deliver growth and superior customer experiences through world class operational efficiencies,'' Bhardwaj said.

