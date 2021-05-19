Left Menu

I-T dept issues Rs 24,792 cr refunds so far this fiscal

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 24,792 crore refunds to more than 15 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.Of this personal income tax refunds worth Rs 7,458 crore has been issued in over 14.98 lakh cases.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:46 IST
I-T dept issues Rs 24,792 cr refunds so far this fiscal

The Income Tax department on Wednesday said it has issued over Rs 24,792 crore refunds to more than 15 lakh taxpayers so far this fiscal.

Of this personal income tax refunds worth Rs 7,458 crore has been issued in over 14.98 lakh cases. Corporate tax refunds of Rs 17,334 crore have been issued to 43,661 taxpayers.

“CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 24,792 crore to more than 15 lakh taxpayers between 1st April 2021 to 17th May 2021,'' the Income-tax department tweeted.

The I-T department did not specify the financial year for the refunds. However, it is believed that the refunds are for tax returns filed for the 2019-20 fiscal.

In the previous fiscal, which ended on March 31, 2021, the department had issued Rs 2.62 lakh crore worth refunds to more than 2.38 crore taxpayers.

The refunds issued in the 2020-21 fiscal is 43.2 per cent higher than Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued in 2019-20, which ended March 31, 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving custo...

Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spains La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.The Spanish league, which announced its closer ...

Workplace COVID-19 safety protocols impact employee behaviour outside work: Study

Employer COVID-19 safety measures influenced worker precautions even when they were not on the clock, according to a new study from Washington State University. The results of the study were published in the Journal of Occupational and Envi...

Officials: Several rockets fired from Lebanon toward Israel

Lebanese security officials say several rockets have been fired from southern Lebanon toward Israel.Israels military reported air raid sirens in northern Israel, and Israeli TV stations said two rockets had landed in the area, while two oth...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021