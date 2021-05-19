Left Menu

COVID: Hyundai extends support worth Rs 10 cr to Tamil Nadu govt

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its CSR arm has donated Rs 10 crore as COVID-19 relief aid to the Tamil Nadu government. The auto major said it has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Ministers Public Relief Fund under Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative to strengthen the states fight against the second wave of the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 17:50 IST
COVID: Hyundai extends support worth Rs 10 cr to Tamil Nadu govt

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said its CSR arm has donated Rs 10 crore as COVID-19 relief aid to the Tamil Nadu government. The auto major said it has donated Rs 5 crore to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund under Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative to strengthen the state's fight against the second wave of the pandemic. Additionally, the company has handed over Rs 5 crore worth of medical equipment comprising high flow nasal oxygen machines, Bipap machines, oxygen concentrators and two oxygen plants to the state. The oxygen plants would be set up at government hospitals in Tondiarpet and Tambaram, the company said. ''Hyundai has always stood by the government of Tamil Nadu in its most trying times. Today, when the state is fighting strong against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, we have once again put together a package to help the state overcome the crisis. ''This contribution is an expression of our solidarity with the people of the state that has been the Home of Hyundai in India for over two decades,'' Hyundai Motor India MD and CEO SS Kim said. The company rolls out its model range in the country from its Chennai-based manufacturing facility. In 2020, during the initial phase of the pandemic, Hyundai Motor India foundation had extended similar support of Rs 10 crore to the state towards multiple pandemic relief activities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.The company will provid...

Four-fifths of income losses during 1st wave incurred by private sector: Report

Almost 80 per cent of all income losses during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 were incurred by the private sector in India, while in many other countries the entire loss was on respective governments, a report said on Wednesday. Whi...

WRAPUP 1-Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving custo...

Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spains La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.The Spanish league, which announced its closer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021