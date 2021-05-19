Jindal Stainless Hisar shares gain over 2 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd (JSHL) on Wednesday gained over 2 per cent after the company reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The stock rose by 2.16 per cent to close at Rs 184.80 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 6.66 per cent to Rs 192.95 -- its 52-week high.

On the NSE, it closed 1.54 per cent higher at Rs 183.95.

Jindal Stainless Hisar Ltd on Tuesday reported an over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 350.65 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, mainly on account of increased income.

The company's net profit stood at Rs 108.35 crore in January-March 2019-20, JSHL said in a BSE filing.

JSHL's total income during the quarter under review rose to Rs 3,128.20 crore from Rs 2,297.94 crore in the year-ago period.

During March 2021, total expenses were at Rs 2,812.81 crore as against Rs 2,210.61 crore a year ago.

