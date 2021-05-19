Left Menu

Green paper on new energy vehicles released in South Africa

In August 2019, the Minister set the large automakers in South Africa a challenge to help develop a roadmap for the local production of electric vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:10 IST
Green paper on new energy vehicles released in South Africa
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) has released a green paper on the advancement of new energy vehicles in South Africa.

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister, Ebrahim Patel, said the purpose of the Green Paper is to establish a clear policy foundation that will enable the country to coordinate a long-term strategy that will position South Africa at the forefront of advanced vehicle and vehicle component manufacturing.

"The strategy is complemented by a consumption leg, and a focus on increasing competitiveness in the global race to transition from the internal combustion engine era, into electro-mobility solutions and technologies," Patel said on Tuesday.

In August 2019, the Minister set the large automakers in South Africa a challenge to help develop a roadmap for the local production of electric vehicles.

The various workstreams of the auto industry's Master Plan were launched shortly thereafter, which included one focussed on technology changes and on deeper localisation.

In 2020, the importance of this work was emphasised and more recently, a number of developments in key export markets have helped to step up the pace of work.

The Draft Green Paper seeks to develop a framework upon which a comprehensive and long-term automotive industry transformation plan on new energy vehicles can emerge, with a specific focus on:

Creation of a high-yielding business environment, including an appropriate fiscal and regulatory framework, that makes South Africa a leading and a highly competitive location, not only within the African continent but globally, for electric vehicle production;

Support and investment in the expansion and development of new and existing manufacturing plants to support the production of new energy vehicles and components within South Africa and to grow the level of employment in the sector;

Development and investment in new energy vehicle component technology and expansion of the fledgeling electric supply chain, by increasing support and investment in a set of unique NEV components;

Reinvestment and support towards reskilling and upskilling of the workforce to ensure the right skills are available for the design, engineering and manufacturing of electric vehicles and related components and systems;

The transition of South Africa towards cleaner fuel technologies available globally;

Adoption of new and sustainable manufacturing processes to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve our environmental wealth; and

Ensuring that that Research and Development investment is strategically targeted at activities that are likely to give South Africa a competitive advantage.

"We must step up efforts to build electric vehicles in South Africa, to keep our auto industry at the cutting edge of new market developments, and to maintain our export capacity for key markets such as the EU and UK. They have both set new targets and deadlines to reduce the number of fossil fuel reliant vehicles on their roads.

"We need charging infrastructure – and must expand the existing 200 charging points for electric vehicles in South Africa using the agreed SABS [South African Bureau of Standards] standard," Patel said during his Budget Vote address to Parliament.

He added that the government is seeing some progress in its efforts to green the economy and to position South Africa as a centre for advanced green manufacturing.

"For example, in November, the first units of the new Toyota Corolla hybrid vehicle are planned to roll off the production line in South Africa," Patel said.

He said the green paper is released to invite substantive comments from all stakeholders, including members of the public.

"This is the beginning of a crucial public discourse that will define electro-mobility in South Africa."

The roadmap to implementing the new energy vehicle policy will entail the following steps:

Gazetting the draft policy for public comments by the end of May 2021; and

Submitting the policy proposals to Cabinet for consideration by October 2021

The Green Paper may be found on the dtic's website http://www.thedtic.gov.za/wp-content/uploads/EV_Green_Paper.pdf

Comments on the draft Green Paper may be forwarded to electricvehicle@thedtic.gov.za by no later than 4 June 2021.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.The company will provid...

Four-fifths of income losses during 1st wave incurred by private sector: Report

Almost 80 per cent of all income losses during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 were incurred by the private sector in India, while in many other countries the entire loss was on respective governments, a report said on Wednesday. Whi...

WRAPUP 1-Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving custo...

Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spains La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.The Spanish league, which announced its closer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021