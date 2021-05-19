Left Menu

Offer to sell govt's 1.95% stake in Axis Bank gets good response on first day

The central governments sale of shares, held through SUUTI, in Axis Bank got subscribed over four times on the first day of offer on Wednesday, according to DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.The government is selling up to 5.80 crore shares or 1.95 per cent stake held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India SUUTI in Axis Bank at a floor price of Rs 680 apiece.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:30 IST
Offer to sell govt's 1.95% stake in Axis Bank gets good response on first day

The central government's sale of shares, held through SUUTI, in Axis Bank got subscribed over four times on the first day of offer on Wednesday, according to DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey.

The government is selling up to 5.80 crore shares or 1.95 per cent stake held through the Specified Undertaking of the Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) in Axis Bank at a floor price of Rs 680 apiece. This includes a base issue size of 3.60 crore shares and a greenshoe option to sell more than 2.20 crore shares.

''Offer for Sale of SUUTI shares in Axis Bank got a good response on day one. Issue subscribed over 4 times of base size at a clearing price above the floor price by non-retail investors. SUUTI has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get a chance to bid tomorrow,'' the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary said in a tweet.

The sale of 1.95 per cent stake is expected to fetch around Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

SUUTI held 3.45 per cent stake in Axis Bank at the end of March 2021.

Shares of Axis Bank closed at Rs 716.70, up 0.67 per cent over previous close on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.The company will provid...

Four-fifths of income losses during 1st wave incurred by private sector: Report

Almost 80 per cent of all income losses during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 were incurred by the private sector in India, while in many other countries the entire loss was on respective governments, a report said on Wednesday. Whi...

WRAPUP 1-Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving custo...

Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spains La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.The Spanish league, which announced its closer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021