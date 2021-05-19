Left Menu

COVID-19: Hindustan Zinc introduces cashless policy for contract workers

While ensuring being responsible and thriving workplace, the company has introduced the Group Corona Kavach Policy for contract workforce against COVID-19 across locations in Rajasthan and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand, the company said in a statement.The wellbeing and safety of human resources are the top priorities at HZL and give a strong emphasis on people-centric policies enabling long-term growth.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 18:33 IST
Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Wednesday said it has introduced a cashless policy for COVID-19 for contract workers across locations in Rajasthan and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. This cashless policy covers all COVID-related diagnostic charges, including pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation expenses. ''At HZL, people are at the heart of its operations and partners in growth. While ensuring being responsible and thriving workplace, the company has introduced the Group Corona Kavach Policy for contract workforce against COVID-19 across locations in Rajasthan and Pantnagar in Uttarakhand,'' the company said in a statement.

The wellbeing and safety of human resources are the top priorities at HZL and give a strong emphasis on people-centric policies enabling long-term growth. The company believes that along with employees, business partners play an equally important role in the growth of the organisation. The policy has been taken from New India Assurance, Mumbai that covers more than 25,800 contract workforce.

The company has also provided COVID Death Policy through Go-Digit Insurance company for all the contract workers in the case of unfortunate exigency. Further, COVID task forces are deployed to monitor the impact on the entire workforce and families of employees.

''While we have arranged all necessary infrastructure to ensure proper care and treatment of anyone affected by COVID, we have gone a step beyond to introduce the Group Corona Kavach Policy for over 25,800 contract workforces to support them during these distressed times.

''This insurance will take care of hospitalisation cost as well as compensation in case of any unfortunate event. All contract employees have been brought under this cover,'' Hindustan Zinc CEO Arun Misra said.

