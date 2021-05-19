Left Menu

Colive to provide 25,000 free meals to delivery workers in Bengaluru

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:06 IST
Colive to provide 25,000 free meals to delivery workers in Bengaluru

Co-living operator Colive on Wednesday said it will provide 25,000 free meals to delivery workers in Bengaluru as part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said in a statement that it has launched 'SaluteTheHero' campaign, under which it aims to provide 25,000 free meals for 'delivery heroes' for 25 days in more than 10 locations in Bengaluru.

The initiative has been conceptualised to thank delivery workers who are active on the field during the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Free meals will be served between 12 pm and 2 pm by showing their ID card for proof.

Colive founder and CEO Suresh Rangarajan said, ''The delivery workers are selfless heroes...we are committed to providing and ensuring the timely distribution of free meals during their work hours.'' ''The initial response to the campaign has been very encouraging, and we are ramping up to 1,000 meals per day now,'' he added.

As part of the initiative, Colive recently launched a campaign to provide 25,000 free room nights for healthcare workers, including ambulance drivers.

The movement saw over 60 healthcare workers, including doctors and nurses, using the facility across 12 properties so far.

With an inventory of over 40,000 beds, Colive provides rental accommodations to students and working professionals in four major metro cities — Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.The company will provid...

Four-fifths of income losses during 1st wave incurred by private sector: Report

Almost 80 per cent of all income losses during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020 were incurred by the private sector in India, while in many other countries the entire loss was on respective governments, a report said on Wednesday. Whi...

WRAPUP 1-Europeans savour croissants and beers as cafes reopen

For Parisian Elie Ayache, the world felt a little more normal on Wednesday he was back at his favourite cafe, drinking his morning coffee and eating a croissant.Cafes, restaurants and beer gardens in France and Austria resumed serving custo...

Soccer-La Liga teams up with Microsoft to lift revenues as TV rights market cools

Spains La Liga is expanding its partnership with Microsoft as it looks to boost revenue for its pandemic-hit soccer clubs and re-energise a fanbase that is consuming ever more digital products.The Spanish league, which announced its closer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021