Sonalika announces financial support for its dealers, employees

Tractor manufacturer Sonalika on Wednesday announced financial support for its dealers and their employees, including assistance of Rs 2 lakh in case of demise due to COVID-19, as part of the pandemic relief measures.

The company will provide medical expense assistance of up to Rs 25,000 to cover the expenses incurred by dealership employees due to COVID-19 infection, in addition to other existing schemes to cover kids of dealers’ employees for medical assistance and education of up to Rs 50,000 annually, Sonalika said in a statement.

In case of the demise of a dealer associate or employee, Sonalika has assured a sum of Rs 2 lakh that will be paid to the deceased person's family member, it added.

''This is to assure some peace of mind to the family that suffers an unrepairable loss. The company has also requested its dealers to support the aggrieved family financially to the best of their ability,'' Sonalika said.

Commenting on the measures, Sonalika Group Executive Director Raman Mittal said the second wave of COVID-19 has been extremely unpredictable and unfortunately has impacted many of the company’s business associates and channel partners, especially dealer employees.

''We believe that no financial assistance can make up for any kind of health loss or untimely demise of an individual.

“However, through the new extensive support measures such as medical expense assistance up to Rs 25,000 and financial support of up to Rs 2 lakh to the immediate family member in case of demise due to Covid-19, we remain committed to stand together with our dealers and their employees across the country while assuring mental support to all,'' he said.

The latest initiative is in addition to the ongoing, extensive dealer's employees COVID vaccination scheme that was launched in April to cover 100 per cent Sonalika family, the statement said.

