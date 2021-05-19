Fabheads, a Chennai-based startup focused on automated manufacturing in the carbon fiber (and other composites) space, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore in funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Keiretsu (Chennai Chapter) and Vijay Kedia, a statement said.

The funds raised will be utilised in strengthening R&D team, building global sales and distribution and setting up infrastructure to support growth, it added.

Fabheads claims to have developed India's first 3D printer capable of printing with continuous fiber materials. Currently, the startup is offering design and manufacturing services to drones, robotics, and shipping companies across India.

******************* MediaTek, Tessolve collaborate to roll out production-ready AIoT hardware, Android software *MediaTek, the world's fourth-largest fabless semiconductor company, on Wednesday said it has collaborated with end-to-end engineering solution company Tessolve to accelerate the development of an Edge-AI Enabled Smart Device Eco-system. ''We are enabling the future of AI, by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processing paired with comprehensive software tools across our product range, including smartphones, smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars,'' MediaTek Director - Business Development Raghavan Sampath said.

The collaboration will enable the roll-out of production-ready AIoT hardware and Android software to help customers reduce their product development cycle time from design to manufacturing of portable, home and commercial IoT applications, Sunil Walia, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Tessolve, said. ******************* IDBI Bank launches new loan processing system for MSME, agri products * IDBI Bank Wednesday announced the launch of its fully digitised, end-to-end, Loan Processing System (LPS) for its MSME and agriculture products. The system seamlessly integrates with data fintechs, bureau validations, document storage/retrieval, account opening/management, customer notifications, and portfolio management capabilities, a bank release said. The platform is designed to incorporate knock-off criteria and credit policy parameters for superior underwriting standards, it said.

******************* CredAble partners with HSBC India * FinTech firm CredAble has tied-up with HSBC India to cater to the supply chain financing for the small and medium businesses.

The strong capital base of HSBC India coupled with flexibility and technology prowess of CredAble will help penetrate deep and fast into supply chain finance programmes to enable liquidity to vendor ecosystems and credit to small businesses in India, it said in a release.

Nirav Choksi, Co-founder & CEO, CredAble said the collaboration is a leading industry movement where the bank is undertaking platform risk by working closely with the company, in spite of having its own proprietary platform.

CredAble augments trade flow financing by providing liquidity solutions for enterprises through technology platforms, digital KYC and onboarding, ERP and bank integrations among others. PTI SR HV KPM SHW SHW

