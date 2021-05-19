Left Menu

Business briefs

Currently, the startup is offering design and manufacturing services to drones, robotics, and shipping companies across India. MediaTek, Tessolve collaborate to roll out production-ready AIoT hardware, Android software MediaTek, the worlds fourth-largest fabless semiconductor company, on Wednesday said it has collaborated with end-to-end engineering solution company Tessolve to accelerate the development of an Edge-AI Enabled Smart Device Eco-system.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 19:40 IST
Business briefs

Fabheads, a Chennai-based startup focused on automated manufacturing in the carbon fiber (and other composites) space, on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 8 crore in funding, led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The pre-series A round also saw participation from existing investors, Keiretsu (Chennai Chapter) and Vijay Kedia, a statement said.

The funds raised will be utilised in strengthening R&D team, building global sales and distribution and setting up infrastructure to support growth, it added.

Fabheads claims to have developed India's first 3D printer capable of printing with continuous fiber materials. Currently, the startup is offering design and manufacturing services to drones, robotics, and shipping companies across India.

******************* MediaTek, Tessolve collaborate to roll out production-ready AIoT hardware, Android software *MediaTek, the world's fourth-largest fabless semiconductor company, on Wednesday said it has collaborated with end-to-end engineering solution company Tessolve to accelerate the development of an Edge-AI Enabled Smart Device Eco-system. ''We are enabling the future of AI, by creating an ecosystem of Edge-AI hardware processing paired with comprehensive software tools across our product range, including smartphones, smart homes, wearables, IoT and connected cars,'' MediaTek Director - Business Development Raghavan Sampath said.

The collaboration will enable the roll-out of production-ready AIoT hardware and Android software to help customers reduce their product development cycle time from design to manufacturing of portable, home and commercial IoT applications, Sunil Walia, SVP of Sales and Marketing at Tessolve, said. ******************* IDBI Bank launches new loan processing system for MSME, agri products * IDBI Bank Wednesday announced the launch of its fully digitised, end-to-end, Loan Processing System (LPS) for its MSME and agriculture products. The system seamlessly integrates with data fintechs, bureau validations, document storage/retrieval, account opening/management, customer notifications, and portfolio management capabilities, a bank release said. The platform is designed to incorporate knock-off criteria and credit policy parameters for superior underwriting standards, it said.

******************* CredAble partners with HSBC India * FinTech firm CredAble has tied-up with HSBC India to cater to the supply chain financing for the small and medium businesses.

The strong capital base of HSBC India coupled with flexibility and technology prowess of CredAble will help penetrate deep and fast into supply chain finance programmes to enable liquidity to vendor ecosystems and credit to small businesses in India, it said in a release.

Nirav Choksi, Co-founder & CEO, CredAble said the collaboration is a leading industry movement where the bank is undertaking platform risk by working closely with the company, in spite of having its own proprietary platform.

CredAble augments trade flow financing by providing liquidity solutions for enterprises through technology platforms, digital KYC and onboarding, ERP and bank integrations among others. PTI SR HV KPM SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility...

Protests planned as North Carolina officers who killed Andrew Brown keep jobs

Protesters planned to boycott businesses on Wednesday after North Carolinas Pasquotank County chief prosecutor declined to bring charges against the sheriffs deputies who killed a Black man during an attempted arrest, local media reported. ...

Italy reports 149 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,506 new cases

Italy reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,506 from 4,452. Italy has registered 124,646 deaths linked to COVID-19 since ...

Bogus e-pass racket busted in Osmanabad; three held

Police in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra have busted a racket involved in issuing fake e-passes for inter-district travel and arrested three persons, an official said.One of the accused is working in the district collectorate, he said.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021