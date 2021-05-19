Left Menu

Business briefs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:02 IST
Business briefs

The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation on Wednesday called for applications from non-profit startups, and will offer grants of up to Rs 2 crore to selected participants.

This is the round for The/Nudge's 5-year Accelerator fund that has enabled 10 non-profits to touch over 10 million lives till date. ''Selected nonprofits will receive grants up to Rs 2 crore and mentoring by some of India's most admired change leaders.'' a statement said.

The/Nudge CSI Partners including K R Lakshminarayana (Chief Endowment Officer of Azim Premji Foundation), Sanjay Purohit (Chief Curator - Societal Platform) and Surendra Kumar Jain (WestBridge Capital co-founder and former Managing Director) will invest their time and expertise to provide hands on support to the entrepreneurs throughout the 12-24 months of acceleration, it added.

**** Happiest Minds partners with Coca Cola Bottling Company United *IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United for streamlining its order management.

Using Power Virtual Agents, Happiest Minds helped the company develop a bot that served as an intelligent front end to the new solution, a statement said. Microsoft Power Automate was used to drive the entire process and by interoperating with other Azure services, such as Azure Key Vault, the system was able to securely access both internal and external systems and orchestrate the entire order process, from purchase order to reconciliation, in SAP, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DGP reviews security scenario, police response to second wave of COVID-19 in Jammu

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday reviewed the security scenario and the response of his force to the second wave of COVID-19 here, a police spokesman said.He also dedicated operations command vehicles, ...

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility...

Protests planned as North Carolina officers who killed Andrew Brown keep jobs

Protesters planned to boycott businesses on Wednesday after North Carolinas Pasquotank County chief prosecutor declined to bring charges against the sheriffs deputies who killed a Black man during an attempted arrest, local media reported. ...

Italy reports 149 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, 5,506 new cases

Italy reported 149 coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday against 201 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 5,506 from 4,452. Italy has registered 124,646 deaths linked to COVID-19 since ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021