The/Nudge Centre for Social Innovation on Wednesday called for applications from non-profit startups, and will offer grants of up to Rs 2 crore to selected participants.

This is the round for The/Nudge's 5-year Accelerator fund that has enabled 10 non-profits to touch over 10 million lives till date. ''Selected nonprofits will receive grants up to Rs 2 crore and mentoring by some of India's most admired change leaders.'' a statement said.

The/Nudge CSI Partners including K R Lakshminarayana (Chief Endowment Officer of Azim Premji Foundation), Sanjay Purohit (Chief Curator - Societal Platform) and Surendra Kumar Jain (WestBridge Capital co-founder and former Managing Director) will invest their time and expertise to provide hands on support to the entrepreneurs throughout the 12-24 months of acceleration, it added.

**** Happiest Minds partners with Coca Cola Bottling Company United *IT firm Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd on Wednesday said it has executed a digital transformation project for Coca Cola Bottling Company United for streamlining its order management.

Using Power Virtual Agents, Happiest Minds helped the company develop a bot that served as an intelligent front end to the new solution, a statement said. Microsoft Power Automate was used to drive the entire process and by interoperating with other Azure services, such as Azure Key Vault, the system was able to securely access both internal and external systems and orchestrate the entire order process, from purchase order to reconciliation, in SAP, it added.

