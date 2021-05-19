Ryanair to add 24 new routes from Germany for the summer

Ryanair is to add 24 new routes from German airports for the summer season as it ramps up capacity after COVID-19 groundings.

The Irish airline will operate 250 routes from 10 German airports, with new routes to Corfu, Lisbon and Zagreb, it said in a statement. It did not specify when the routes would be launched but some of the flights were available to book in June.

"This will help boosting air traffic in Germany while vaccination programmes progress and Europe will open up on time for the summer season," the statement said.

