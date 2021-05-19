More drops in Big Tech pull stocks lower; Bitcoin drops 20%
US stocks are opening broadly lower, extending a weak streak into a third day.The price of Bitcoin dropped another 20 per cent Wednesday, extending a sharp pullback in crypto assets over the past month, after Chinas banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.Big Tech companies extended their declines on Wall Street.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:23 IST
US stocks are opening broadly lower, extending a weak streak into a third day.
The price of Bitcoin dropped another 20 per cent Wednesday, extending a sharp pullback in crypto assets over the past month, after China's banking association issued a warning over the risks associated with digital currencies.
Big Tech companies extended their declines on Wall Street. Amazon, Apple and Microsoft each fell more than 1 per cent. Coinbase, a cryptocurrency exchange operator that had an IPO last month, dropped 8 per cent.
The drop in Bitcoin follows a recent reversal by longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla, which now says it will no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for cars.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Top US diplomat to join China UN event on global cooperation
China''s UN envoy: Myanmar violence could lead to civil war
China: US should push North Korea diplomacy, not pressure
China gave 279.91 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses as of May 3
Philippines foreign minister issues expletive-laced warning to China over SCS dispute