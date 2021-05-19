Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:24 IST
Bridgestone takes steps for psychological wellbeing of employees

Tyre maker Bridgestone India on Wednesday said it has initiated a slew of measures aimed at de-stressing and for the psychological wellbeing of its employees amid the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The company acknowledged that the work from home phenomena has no fixed timings leaving little time for employees to organise their work schedule or be with their families.

It has informed all employees that till 1 pm every Monday will be a no meeting zone giving employees time to organise their work priorities for the week, the firm added.

The HR initiatives also mandates a fixed lunch time for employees during which period, there will be no online meetings, it added.

The Pune-based company also announced that for the next three months, there will be one Friday off for all employees so as to enable them to spend quality time with their families over an extended weekend.

Employees have also been instructed that they should log off by 5pm, Bridgestone India noted.

Another initiative 'Take 5' allows employees to take five consecutive days off work to energise and reinvigorate themselves, it added.

These initiatives will be applicable to both its plants in Pune and Indore and all its offices throughout the country.

The tyre maker said it has contributed towards setting up two Oxygen Generator Plants in Pune and Indore.

The Bridgestone group has supplemented its Indian arm's efforts by contributing 56 ventilators, 120 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 N-95 masks.

''These are unprecedented times and if our efforts can give relief, solace and even a new lease of life to some, I think it is enough to reward our efforts.

''We are grateful to be able to mobilise global support from the Bridgestone family towards procuring essential medical equipment and help us reach out to many more in need,'' Bridgestone India Managing Director Parag Satpute said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

