Left Menu

Global trade soars in first quarter, but services still in doldrums

Global trade bounced back to a record high early this year, although service industries are still a shadow of their pre-pandemic selves, UN economists UNCTAD said on Tuesday.

UN News | Updated: 20-05-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:27 IST
Global trade soars in first quarter, but services still in doldrums
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

According to new data from UNCTAD, the value of goods trade surpassed pre-pandemic levels during the first quarter of 2021, up 10 per cent year-on-year.

Exports from East Asian economies have driven this rebound – particularly China, but other developing regions and countries including Russia have seen trade recover more slowly.

Set to continue

This rebound is expected to continue into the second quarter of the year, with the combined value of goods and services reaching $6.6 trillion.

That's about three per cent higher than pre-pandemic levels of 2019, said UNCTAD's Global Trade Update, which also predicted that the economies of China and the United States of America will likely be the main drivers of global growth in coming months.

This should also have positive effects on countries that trade with the US and China, such as East Asian countries, Canada and Mexico, the UN body said, adding that the COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue disrupting trade in many developing countries "at least throughout 2021".

UNCTAD cautioned that its positive outlook for 2021 was "largely dependent" on countries continuing to subsidise pandemic restrictions.

"Nevertheless, the fiscal stimulus packages, particularly in developed countries, are expected to strongly support the global trade recovery throughout 2021," it said.

Faster rebound than 2009

"Global trade has recorded a faster recovery from the recession caused by the pandemic than in the last two trade recessions", said UNCTAD economist Alessandro Nicita, who worked on the report.

He said it took four quarters after the start of the pandemic-induced recession for world trade to return to pre-recession levels.

It took 13 quarters for global trade to recover from the 2015 recession, which resulted from structural changes in East Asian economies and declines in commodity prices, and nine quarters to bounce back from the 2009 recession caused by the global financial crisis.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

Nine of dams within Vaal River system drop

Entertainment News Roundup: Model Naomi Campbell welcomes baby girl; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

New York state probe of Trump Organization is now criminal -attorney general

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Dravid to coach Indian team on Lanka tour

By Baidurjo Bhose Former India skipper and current National Cricket Academy NCA head Rahul Dravid will coach the Indian limited-overs team that will play a six-game series against Sri Lanka in July. This will be his second stint with the In...

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10 rolling out to OnePlus 8/8 Pro

OnePlus on Thursday announced the release of OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 10 for the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. This new build will arrive as an OTA to users currently running the Open Beta 9.The latest open beta build brings along May 2021 ...

AfDB debars Mactebac Contractors Ltd and director for 36-month

The African Development Bank Group announces the 36-month debarment of Mactebac Contractors Limited, a company registered in Kenya and Mr Joram Opala Otieno, the director and shareholder with effect from 15 December 2020.An investigation co...

Investor and trade interest in Africa remains strong despite Covid-19: US, Germany, UK

Investor and trade interest in Africa remains strong despite challenges around Covid-19, senior officials from the United States, Germany and the United Kingdom said at the recently concluded annual conference of the African Private Equity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021