Rescued Kerala fishermen handed over to authorities

The three stranded fishermen from Kerala, who were rescued by Indian Coast Guard vessel Vikram off Kannur coast on May 14, were handed over to Kerala government authorities at the New Mangalore port here on Wednesday.

The rescued fishermen have been identified as Arun (36), Francis (58) and Suriender (64), Coast Guard (Karnataka) commander DIG S B Venkatesh said in a release here.

The fishing boat IFB Bhadriya was stranded 10 nautical miles off Kannur coast and it faced an engine failure in face of impending inclement weather due to cyclone Tauktae.

The rescue operation was undertaken during midnight on May 14 braving rough seas.

The ship was later diverted to proceed off Lakshadweep coast for search and rescue of other fishing boats registered in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The ICG ship from Karnataka carried out extensive search by offshore patrol vessel and aerial search by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft, but no traces of fishing boats with crew were sighted.

The vessel entered New Mangalore Port on Wednesday after nine days of sailing in the rough seas.

The three fishermen from Kerala are in good health and handed over to representatives of the Kerala government in the presence of Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, the Coast Guard release said. PTI MVG BN BALA BN BALA

