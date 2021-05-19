Left Menu

Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:32 IST
Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Public parks and beaches will be allowed to reopen in two weeks' time, with appropriate precautions.

Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants have had to close by 9 p.m.

Also Read: Rights critics condemn French sale to Egypt of 30 more jets

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

Entertainment News Roundup: Amazon, Apple not to charge extra for lossless music; Ariana Grande marries real estate agent boyfriend and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia offers to help demarcate Armenia-Azerbaijan border after incursion row

Russia said on Wednesday it had offered to help mediate demarcation negotiations after Armenia accused Azerbaijan of a border incursion.Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of sending troops across the border last week, highlighting the fragility...

Protests planned as North Carolina officers who killed Andrew Brown keep jobs

Protesters planned to boycott businesses on Wednesday after North Carolinas Pasquotank County chief prosecutor declined to bring charges against the sheriffs deputies who killed a Black man during an attempted arrest, local media reported. ...

Bosnia court set free former Dinamo Zagreb coach sought by Croatia

Bosnias top court released former Dinamo Zagreb coach Zoran Mamic on Wednesday following his detention on an international arrest warrant issued by Croatia after he had fled to Bosnia to evade serving a jail sentence for fraud.Mamic was set...

Soccer-Inter Milan near $336 million financing deal with Oaktree - sources

Italian champions Inter Milan are close to securing a 275 million euro 336 million deal to help their finances and hand a minority stake to U.S. investment firm Oaktree Capital Group, two sources close to the matter said on Wednesday. Inter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021