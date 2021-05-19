Egypt extends measures to contain coronavirus to end of May

Egypt will extend measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus, including early closing hours for shops, until the end of May, the cabinet said on Wednesday.

Public parks and beaches will be allowed to reopen in two weeks' time, with appropriate precautions.

Since May 6, stores, malls and restaurants have had to close by 9 p.m.

