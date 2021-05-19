Left Menu

Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization. In late morning trading, the market cap was at $1.65 trillion, according to data tracker CoinGecko.com Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066. The cryptocurrency has dropped 54% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 20:58 IST
Bitcoin, ethereum plunge as sell-off smashes crypto sector

Bitcoin and ether tumbled on Wednesday to 3-1/2 month lows, on track to post their largest one-day loss since March last year, in the wake of China's move a day ago to ban financial and payment institutions from providing cryptocurrency services. At one point during the meltdown, nearly $1 trillion was wiped off the cryptocurrency's market capitalization.

In late morning trading, the market cap was at $1.65 trillion, according to data tracker CoinGecko.com Bitcoin, the biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, had already been under pressure from a series of tweets from Tesla boss Elon Musk, but the news from China sent it further down, It hit a 3-1/2-month low of $30,066.

The cryptocurrency has dropped 54% from a record high of $64,895 hit on April 14. It is also heading for its first monthly decline since November 2018. "Bitcoin's sharp price drop should come as no shock to the market," said Gavin Smith, chief executive officer of crypto consortium Panxora.

"Any asset which has risen as much as bitcoin over the past year can be expected to have pullbacks as some investors withdraw profits, like we're currently seeing. While often a brilliant investment opportunity, traders must remember that Bitcoin is still an emerging asset class and will continue to experience large price swings," he added. Bitcoin's decline whacked other crypto assets, with Ether , the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropping to $1,850, its weakest level since late Janury. It was last down 26% at $2,497. Since hitting a record high on May 12, ether has plummeted 57%.

Meme-based dogecoin also tumbled - losing nearly 26% to $0.35, according to Coingecko. Shares in the crypto exchange Coinbase dropped 7.4% on Wednesday. Coinbase's share price has nearly halved from the peak hit on the day of its direct listing in April.

Tesla Inc. also fell, down 3.8% at $555.83. Cryptocurrency price declines last week were sparked by Musk's reversal on Tesla accepting bitcoin as payment. His subsequent tweets caused further confusion over whether the carmaker had shed its holdings of the coin.

China's announcement on Tuesday banning financial institutions and payment companies from providing services related to cryptocurrency transactions exacerbated selling. China also warned investors against speculative crypto trading. "The crypto markets are currently processing a cascade of news that fuel the bear case for price development," said Ulrik Lykke, executive director at crypto hedge fund ARK36.

Some cryptowatchers, however, predicted more losses ahead, noting the fall below $40,000 represented a breach of a key technical barrier that could trigger more selling. A "widespread deleveraging" was sweeping through cryptocurrency markets, said Saxo Bank's chief investment officer, Steen Jakobsen, calling the selloff deeper and more widespread than earlier episodes.

INFLATION HEDGE? Investors may also be exiting bitcoin for gold, analysts at JPMorgan said, citing positioning data compiled on basis of open interest in CME bitcoin futures contracts.

This shows "the steepest and more sustained liquidation" in bitcoin futures since last October, they told clients, adding that it pointed to "continued retrenchment by institutional investors". The crypto asset selloff at a time when inflation fears are rising hurts the idea of the asset class as an inflation hedge.

Instead, more traditional hedges have been gaining ground, with gold up almost 6% this month. The recent selloff in bitcoin and other digital currencies has sent market capitalisation of all cryptocurrencies to $1.7 trillion, down from the $2.5 trillion record hit earlier this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

An Egyptian diplomat says some of the countrys top officials are waiting for Israels response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.He says they hope Frances increasing efforts could spur the United States...

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York states attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was being unfairly attacked and abused. There is nothing more corrupt than an investigatio...

Israel's Netanyahu 'determined' to continue Gaza operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back Wednesday against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.Netanyahus...

World Bank's IFC to invest $2 bln to support Africa's recovery

The International Finance Corporation IFC said on Wednesday it was investing 2 billion to support small businesses in Africa and boost international trade as part of efforts to bolster the continents recovery from the pandemic. While the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021