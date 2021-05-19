BSE, Dun & Bradstreet India sign pact to foster MSME growth

Leading stock exchange BSE on Wednesday said it has joined hands with Dun & Bradstreet Information Services India to create an ecosystem for promoting, aiding and fostering the growth of small and medium enterprises. The two entities have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard, BSE said in a statement.

This partnership will help SMEs in India to increase their visibility, expand access to global markets, find potential customers, uncover new suppliers and channel partners, manage risk and identify growth opportunities, it added.

“This collaborative effort will enable SMEs and startups who are currently listed on BSE SME & Startups platform, or expected to be listed, to avail of Dun & Bradstreet business information services at a special price, that will not only strengthen their credibility but will also expand the scope of business opportunities for them,'' Ajay Thakur, Head-BSE SME and Startups, said. This MoU will help both BSE and Dun & Bradstreet reach maximum SMEs across the country for offering their products, which will be beneficial to them and bring growth in their business. This will also create inclusive growth and employment in the country.

The new partnership will provide Indian SMEs with access to Dun & Bradstreet's suite of data and analytics solutions through BSE SME and start-up platform. Dun & Bradstreet India, the leading global provider of B2B data, insights and AI-driven platforms, will also partner with BSE to provide customised training and certification programmes to help SMEs better navigate the ever-changing global business environment. In addition, it will also share their SME database and clients with the exchange so that BSE can approach these SMEs and create awareness about the benefits of listing on the BSE SME Platform. As a combined effort, BSE and Dun & Bradstreet India will jointly organise events to create awareness about their respective products and services among SMEs.

In 2012, BSE launched its SME platform and so far 337 companies listed on the platform have raised Rs 3,498 crore from the market. These firms have a collective market capitalisation of over Rs 25,000 crore. Out of 337 firms, 99 companies have migrated to BSE mainboard.

