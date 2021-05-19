Left Menu

Emergent plans to fix issues that ruined COVID-19 shots early as July -U.S. House memo

Emergent contaminated millions of vaccine doses during multiple incidents in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. House memo said. The company expects to complete corrective measures such as retraining its staff and acquiring additional refrigerators by as early as July, according to the correspondence.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc told U.S. regulators it aims as soon as July to correct the problems at its manufacturing facility that ruined millions of COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to a private correspondence published by the U.S. House Oversight Committee. The House memo also noted that one of the top Trump administration officials responsible for awarding the U.S. government vaccine contract to Emergent had previously received hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees from the company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration paused production of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Emergent's Baltimore plant in April after an inspection flagged numerous serious quality control and sanitary issues. Emergent contaminated millions of vaccine doses during multiple incidents in 2020 and 2021, the U.S. House memo said.

The company expects to complete corrective measures such as retraining its staff and acquiring additional refrigerators by as early as July, according to the correspondence. It is unclear whether Emergent can begin manufacturing more COVID-19 vaccine before correcting all the issues flagged by U.S. regulators.

Emergent had not previously disclosed a timeline for resuming vaccine production. Its chief executive said in a late April investor call he is "hopeful that we can soon return to producing tens of millions of doses per month." Staff working for the government's Operation Warp Speed program in June 2020 flagged "significant" personnel issues at Emergent's Maryland plant, including that "the staffing plans presented seem inadequate" to produce three products, according to a draft report cited in the memo.

The report said recent audits, including one by the FDA, "highlighted the need for extensive training of personnel." The memo also said Emergent executives gave themselves millions of dollars in bonuses in 2020 despite knowing that their facilities were ruining batches of COVID-19 vaccines.

J&J's vaccine was contaminated with ingredients from AstraZeneca's shot, which was also being produced at the plant at the time. Production of AstraZeneca's vaccine was subsequently moved elsewhere and manufacture of J&J's one-shot vaccine was halted there after the FDA inspection. "At the same time that the company was destroying millions of vaccine doses... its executives were cashing out," said U.S. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat.

