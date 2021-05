Oxygen train reaches Agra with 64 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen

The first Oxygen Express train for Agra, Mathura and Aligarh, carrying 64 metric tonnes of the life saving gas, arrived here from Jharkhand's Tata Nagar on Wednesday, officials said.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police were deployed for the protection of the train at Yamuna Bridge station, Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mustaque said.

''We will also ensure the quick and safe decanting of the containers,'' he said.

Besides there was an ambulance and fire tender deployed at the spot to tackle a possible mishap.

Various railway officials were also present at the railway station.

