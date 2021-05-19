Left Menu

Oxygen train reaches Agra with 64 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen

PTI | Agra | Updated: 19-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 21:18 IST
Oxygen train reaches Agra with 64 metric tonnes of liquid oxygen
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first Oxygen Express train for Agra, Mathura and Aligarh, carrying 64 metric tonnes of the life saving gas, arrived here from Jharkhand's Tata Nagar on Wednesday, officials said.

Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police were deployed for the protection of the train at Yamuna Bridge station, Additional Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mustaque said.

''We will also ensure the quick and safe decanting of the containers,'' he said.

Besides there was an ambulance and fire tender deployed at the spot to tackle a possible mishap.

Various railway officials were also present at the railway station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

IRCAI launches call for harnessing artificial intelligence to meet SDGs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Egypt awaits Israel response to cease-fire plan

An Egyptian diplomat says some of the countrys top officials are waiting for Israels response to a cease-fire offer, and that they expect amendments to their proposal.He says they hope Frances increasing efforts could spur the United States...

Trump says New York criminal probe is in 'desperate search of a crime'

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday attacked New York states attorney general for launching a criminal probe of his family business, saying he was being unfairly attacked and abused. There is nothing more corrupt than an investigatio...

Israel's Netanyahu 'determined' to continue Gaza operation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with a fierce military offensive in the Gaza Strip, pushing back Wednesday against calls from the United States to wind down the operation that has left hundreds dead.Netanyahus...

World Bank's IFC to invest $2 bln to support Africa's recovery

The International Finance Corporation IFC said on Wednesday it was investing 2 billion to support small businesses in Africa and boost international trade as part of efforts to bolster the continents recovery from the pandemic. While the pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021