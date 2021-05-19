Business briefs 6

HSBC India on Wednesday announced the launch of digital solutions aimed at ensuring a quick, secure and seamless onboarding process for corporate clients.

The service, christened HSBC SmartServe and HSBC IntelliSign, focus on providing accelerated onboarding experience and replacing the documentation process with a digital platform among others, an official statement said.

* * * Edelgiv Foundation launches The Grassroots Resilience Ownership and Wellness Fund * Edelgiv Foundation, the CSR arm of the diversified financial services group, on Wednesday announced the launch of The Grassroots Resilience Ownership and Wellness Fund, a collective of philanthropists, to support and sustain over 100 NGOs after the distress caused by COVID-19.

Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Manan Trust, Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, A.T.E Chandra Foundation and a few more partners along with Edelweiss Group have lent their support towards this initiative, an official statement said.

