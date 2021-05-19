Left Menu

Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities

As per another order, the markets watchdog slapped a total fine of Rs 55 lakh on Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments Ltd and its directors -- Vinod Kumar Bansal, Renu Bansal, Seema Mangal, Ankit Agarwa and Radha Agarwal for disseminating misleading information to investors, thereby inducing them to act upon those information and trade in its shares.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2021 22:25 IST
Sebi levies total Rs 1.05 cr fine on 14 entities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Regulator Sebi on Wednesday imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 1.05 crore on 14 entities for manipulative trading in shares of Alps Motor Finance. Sebi initiated an investigation into the scrip after receiving references that certain entities have manipulated the prices of various shares and generated bogus Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG). The investigation period was June 6, 2014 to July 31, 2015. Conduct of the entities was in violation of the Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices (PFUTP) norms, it said. The entities ''by way of their acts and trades, which are clearly established to be manipulative and unfair, have violated the provisions of the Regulations,'' Sebi said while referring to PFUTP norms. Penalty has been levied in the range of Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh each on the entities. They include Vishnudham Marketing, River High Right Share Brokers, Trucklink Vinmay Trading, Murlidhargiridhar Trading, Dhyaneshwar Dealers, Dreamlight Exim, Helot Properties, Muchmore Vincom, Hanshika Dealers and Rochak Vinimay, apart from four individuals. As per another order, the markets watchdog slapped a total fine of Rs 55 lakh on Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments Ltd and its directors -- Vinod Kumar Bansal, Renu Bansal, Seema Mangal, Ankit Agarwa and Radha Agarwal for disseminating misleading information to investors, thereby inducing them to act upon those information and trade in its shares. The fine amounts vary between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh each. They did not disclose the true and fair view of its financials and disseminated misleading information to investors, Sebi noted. The regulator said the various circular rotation of funds without any underlying genuine transaction were used to facilitate and aid the scheme of dubious preferential allotment of Pankaj Piyush Trade and Investments. Separately, Sebi levied a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on directors of Wisdom Agro Tech India Ltd for not complying with an interim order of the regulator passed in December 2014 that barred them from mobilising money from public through collective investment schemes. Govinda Pilai Reghukumaran, Gilbert James Dhason, Kumaresan Vasanthakumari and Jeyashoba Thankappan Rajam are the individuals facing the fine. Through two separate orders, Sebi slapped a fine of Rs 7 lakh on commodity broker Grovalue Commodity Pvt Ltd and Rs 17 lakh on stock broker Balance Equity Broking (I) Pvt Ltd for violating various market norms.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa's failures resulted in violation of women’s rights: UN experts

The Matrix 4 to portray a love story of Neo & Trinity, says Keanu Reeves

One Punch Man Season 3: Plot & reason for delay revealed, Know in details!

SIU to probe corruption at East London Industrial Development Zone

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia: Residents show vaccination proof

Saudi Arabia says starting in August, residents must show proof of vaccination to enter government offices, use public transportation, attend schools and other activities.The move is the first by the kingdom to tie the economic reopening to...

CID records cop's statement over his charges against Param Bir

The Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department CID on Wednesday recorded the statement of police inspector Bhimrao Ghadge here in connection with the allegations levelled by him against former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, ...

3 held for black-marketing of oxygen cylinders in UP's Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur UP, May 19 PTI Three men were arrested here for the alleged black-marketing of oxygen cylinders to the family members of COVID-19 patients, police said on Wednesday.Jitendra Vishwakarma, Siddharth Yadav and Roshan Singh were selli...

U.S. House Democrats offer resolution blocking $735 million Israel weapons sale

Democratic U.S. lawmakers on Wednesday introduced a resolution seeking to block a 735 million sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel, a symbolic response to conflict between Israel and Gazas ruling Hamas group. Representatives Alexandri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021